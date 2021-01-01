Supply Chain Management as a Service
Make your company's logistics as simple and transparent as online shopping.
Smart software for anybody moving containers - brought to you by industry and technology experts from Hamburg to Bangalore.
Industry leaders choose Logward to create their own one-stop solution for supply chain automation.
Stakeholder management
Centralized communications
Organized documentation
Automated reminders
Process simplification
Increased visibility
Advanced control
Connected operations
Data analytics
Standardized formatting
Improved accuracy
Unlocked insights
Join companies like...
Automate your shipping processes with our agile TMS or through integrating with your existing systems.
Freebies
Free tools to show you what Supply Chain Management as a Service means
Blogward
Any questions? Reach out to us and we'll get back to you shortly.
+49 4034106 7996